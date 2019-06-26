Sparks fly in Love Island villa as contestants find out what public thinks

Sparks will fly in the Love Island villa when contestants find out what the public thinks of them.

In scenes that will air on Wednesday’s episodes, the group will play the game Online Buzz, where they have to fill in the blanks on tweets viewers have written about the show.

One message reads: “BLANK and BLANK are meant to be, look at them.”

?FIRST LOOK ? Molly-Mae finds herself the talk of the villa when our Islanders find out what you really think during the challenge. While the boys question her motives, she's left worrying about Tommy and Lucie's friendship… #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/gBkTCnpd7a — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 26, 2019

While Maura Higgins guesses couple Curtis Pritchard and Amy Hart, Anna Vakili guesses Amber Gill and Michael Griffiths, and Curtis guesses Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague, they are shocked when it is revealed the tweet says Tommy and Lucie Donlan.

Another tweet reads: “Nah BLANK deserves more than BLANK she doesn’t like him, she likes 50k”

Tom Walker correctly guesses this refers to Tommy and Molly-Mae.

This sparks fury from Instagram influencer Molly-Mae, who says: “Wow. I’m actually fuming. I’m annoyed because I just feel like to bring money into it, what am I meant to say? I’m speechless to be honest.”

The game later prompts Tommy to question if she is really genuine, asking Danny Williams and Anton Danyluk: “You don’t think she’s playing a game do you?”

Anton replies: “It’s not for me to say, mate, it’s got nothing to do with me. You know what your relationship is like, it’s not for me to say.”

Love Island, hosted by Caroline Flack, continues on ITV2 at 9pm.