Sigourney Weaver and Lena Headey join Dark Crystal prequel voice cast

Sigourney Weaver, Lena Headey and Awkwafina are among the stars who have joined the voice cast of the return of The Dark Crystal.

The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance will tell a new story set years before the events of Jim Henson’s 1982 film and will be realised using classic puppetry with the latest visual effects.

Anya Taylor-Joy will voice Brea (Netflix)

It has already been announced it will feature the voices of stars including Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helena Bonham Carter and Eddie Izzard, as well as Mark Hamill, Simon Pegg and Andy Samberg.

Game Of Thrones star Headey will voice Maudra Fara, while Weaver will lend her voice to The Myth Speaker and Awkwafina will be The Collector.

Headey will voice Maudra Fara (Netflix)

Doctor Strange actor Benedict Wong, Ant-Man And The Wasp actress Hannah John-Kamen and The Dark Crystal’s Dave Goelz have also joined the line-up.

Fans of the show will be able to explore its sets and witness the magic of the Skeksis banquet at a special exhibition at the BFI Southbank.

They will get a chance to see The Stone in the Wood and the Emperor’s throne and come face to face with some Skeksis, Gelfling, and even Aughra herself.

The exhibition will also feature puppet workshops, Q&A sessions, and a making-of gallery showing how the puppets are created, featuring sketches, notes, sets and models from the series.

The exhibition will be open to the public and will run from August 23 until September 6.

The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance will premiere on Netflix on August 30.