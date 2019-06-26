Sam Fender pulls out of Glastonbury slot citing illness

Sam Fender has pulled out of performing at Glastonbury festival, telling fans he needs more time to recover from an illness.

It comes after the 23-year-old, winner of the Critics’ Choice prize at last year’s Brit Awards, also dropped off the line-up for the Isle of Wight festival.

In a message to fans, Fender, from North Shields, said he was “absolutely gutted” but had been told by doctors not to play.

Fender was due to play on Glastonbury’s John Peel stage on Friday afternoon.

He also cancelled a string of upcoming dates including one on Thursday night in Bristol.

However, in the same post he announced to fans that he would be releasing new music very soon.

He said on Twitter: “Absolutely gutted to share that I’ll not be able to perform at Glastonbury this weekend. It’s always been a dream to play at Worthy Farm and I wouldn’t miss it for the world but the docs have told me I need longer to recover from illness.

“Hopefully we’ll get a chance to return next year. Sadly our performs at Eurockeennes, Down The Rabbit Hole and Barn on The Farm festivals next week are also cancelled.

“Massive apologies to all and especially those in Bristol tomorrow, your tickets will be valid for another rescheduled show on August 9th or you can get a refund.

Sam Fender also pulled out of his slot at this year’s Isle of Wight Festival (Ian West/PA)

“Massive love to you all and thank you for your understanding. Ps. On a slight positive, we have some new music coming out next week.”

On Tuesday, Snow Patrol also pulled out of the festival due to medical reasons.

Piano and guitar player Johnny Mcdaid has been diagnosed with a serious neck problem and advised “the only course of action is immediate surgery”.

Lead guitarist Nathan Connolly is recovering from nerve damage, leaving the band cancelling a number of shows until the Latitude festival a week after TRNSMT in Glasgow.