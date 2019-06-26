Preston bus station and Westminster Abbey tower up for Stirling Prize

The refurbishment of a 1960s bus station in Lancashire and a new tower at Westminster Abbey are in the running for the UK’s best new building.

More than 50 buildings from around the country are on the longlist for the Riba Stirling Prize.

Westminster Abbey Triforium Project (Alan Williams)

They include Battersea Arts Centre in London, which had been left derelict after a fire, the restoration of Charles Rennie Mackintosh’s Art Deco tea rooms in Glasgow, and Weston Tower, the most significant addition to Westminster Abbey since 1745.

Writ In Water (Andrew Butler)

Other buildings include the refurbishment of the listed Preston bus station, Writ In Water – the small pavilion on the site in Surrey where King John applied his seal to the Magna Carta, and the redevelopment of London Bridge station.

Royal Opera House (Nick Hufton

Cambridge’s first co-housing community Marmalade Lane, the transformation of a 19th century fire station into a gallery at the South London Gallery Fire Station, Bristol Old Vic, V&A Dundee and the opening up of the Royal Opera House are also on the list.

V&A Dundee (Erieta Attali)

The buildings, which have all won Riba National Awards, will be whittled down to six before the Stirling Prize winner is announced on October 8.