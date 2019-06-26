Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban celebrate 13th wedding anniversary

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban shared loving messages on social media as they celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary.

The Academy Award-winning actress and the country music star tied the knot in 2006 and have two children together.

They marked their anniversary on Tuesday, celebrating the occasion with posts on Instagram.

Australian Kidman, 52, shared a black-and-white picture of Urban kissing her forehead, writing in the caption: “…love. Happy Anniversary Baby.”

New Zealand-born Urban, 51, posted a photograph showing him embracing his wife.

It was captioned: “‪Thirteen years of magic , music, romance, wild adventures , and the ongoing discovery of pure love. Happy Anniversary Babygirl. xxxx.”

Kidman and Urban got married in Sydney after two years of dating. They have two daughters, Sunday Rose, 10, and Faith Margaret, eight.

Kidman also has two adopted children from her marriage with Hollywood actor Tom Cruise.