Mel B to tell ‘truth behind the headlines’ in live stage shows

Mel B has promised to reveal “the truth behind the headlines” during two intimate “in conversation”-style shows.

The audience will be able to ask questions as the Spice Girl, real name Melanie Brown, tells her life story and shows unseen video content.

As well as the highlights of her personal and professional life, she will also discuss the dark times, talking about the struggle she experienced in her marriage and how it culminated in an attempt to kill herself.

Join Mel B, fresh from the Spice Girls’ sell-out tour, for an intimate evening, looking back over her extraordinary life. Fans will get a rare chance to get up close and personal with the star as she reveals the real truth behind the headlines.#MelB #SpiceGirls #Events pic.twitter.com/Mv0GGOyVzH — Savoy Theatre (@SavoyTheatreLdn) June 26, 2019

The shows will support charity Women’s Aid, of which she is a patron.

She said: “I’m so honoured to be sharing my story – good and bad – because I kept so many things secret for so long out of shame, and I have learnt over these past few years that through talking, through sharing, you learn and you make real bonds with people. This is a first for me.

“I want to make it very special, very real and very intimate. I know there will be tears but I am also hoping for few laughs too, because that’s the woman I am – as you will discover.”

The singer, known as Scary Spice, has previously spoken about her marriage to Stephen Belafonte, claiming he was coercive and led to her becoming estranged from her family for years.

Advertising

He has denied her allegations.

Appearing on ITV’s This Morning with her sister Danielle, she said: “I was in a coercive, not very nice relationship and one of the kinds of things that happens in those types of relationships is that you kind of get cut off from your friends and family. It was very kind of emotionally traumatic.”

'It's up and down, it is a rollercoaster, because it's a 10-year gap of no contact at all' @_DanielleBrown 'I'm on a mission to heal what we've been through. A lot of time has been lost, and I'm trying to do catch-up and make-up right now' @OfficialMelB https://t.co/LMamRHSDEW — This Morning (@thismorning) June 26, 2019

She will be joined on stage for part of the interview by Danielle, her mother Andrea and her daughter Phoenix, who will share their own stories and memories.

Advertising

She will be interviewed by the co-author of her book Brutally Honest, Louise Gannon, who said: “Having spent years of my life talking to Melanie Brown, I know there are so many sides to her that people don’t always see – there is Mel B the Spice Girl, the gobby, scary, outrageous star, but there is another Melanie, the real Melanie Brown, and the real Melanie is one hell of a woman, as everyone is about to find out.

“It’s exciting to be doing this very exclusive event in the company of those who mean the most to her – her family and those who know her best. I have no idea what to expect – that is always the deal with Melanie – but I can guarantee it will be an unforgettable night.”

A Brutally Honest Evening with Mel B will take place at Leeds Grand Theatre and Opera House on August 25 and the Savoy Theatre in London on September 1.