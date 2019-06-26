Holby City signs up actress Jo Martin

Holby City has signed up actress Jo Martin to the long-running medical drama.

Martin will play consultant neurosurgeon Max McGerry, who initially sets foot in Holby to visit a patient.

The actress, whose credits include Back To Life, Fleabag, The Long Song and Silent Witness, said: “I am thrilled to be joining such an amazing show, which I have been a fan of for years. Playing Max will be a pleasure – she is very complex with no filter.”

Gold star for Nurse Fletcher! Information about the new volunteer roster can be found via the staff room noticeboard ? #HolbyCity HR pic.twitter.com/wIgiXlaIhX — BBC Holby City (@BBCHolbyCity) June 25, 2019

She will make her debut on the BBC One show this autumn and her character’s story “will explore highly topical questions about the future of the NHS, while her personal life becomes increasingly turbulent”.

Holby City and Casualty executive producer Simon Harper said: “Jo is a fabulous addition to the Holby gang, both a hugely talented dramatic actor and comedian.

“She’s been on our admiring radar for some time while we thought up the right part for her.”

Her alter ego has “no patience whatsoever for political correctness, or ‘snowflakes’ as she calls them”, Harper said, “so Holby’s staff had better watch out”.