Glastonbury Festival founder Michael Eavis ‘absolutely chuffed’ with event

Glastonbury Festival founder Michael Eavis has said he is “absolutely chuffed” with the event’s success.

The dairy farmer described the 2019 festival as “the best show we’ve ever done”.

Thousands of campers are already on site here at @GlastoFest and making their way to set up their tents pic.twitter.com/zm9T78xDXq — Claire Hayhurst (@clairehayhurst) June 26, 2019

He was speaking after arriving at the premiere of Ibiza: The Silent Movie at Cineramageddon in a vintage car with Julien Temple and Fatboy Slim.

Fans cheered loudly and took photographs on their phones as the three entered the area, which features 60 vintage cars, repurposed funfair rides and a Learjet.

Mr Eavis said: “Thank you all for coming. It’s going to be a fantastic weekend.

“It’s the best show we’ve ever done, I promise you. And we’ve got fine weather as well.

“We appreciate you coming to our farm. No one is more excited than I am.

“Forty-nine years ago, it isn’t bad going is it? “And so many people want to come – it’s so lovely.

“I’m absolutely chuffed.”

The Julien Temple film is told through music directed by Fatboy Slim, aka Norman Cook.

After the showing, he will DJ a silent disco.