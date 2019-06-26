English Heritage blue plaque commemorates founder of St Dunstan’s

The founder of a charity which has helped thousands of blinded ex-service personnel has been remembered with an English Heritage blue plaque.

Newspaper publisher Sir Arthur Pearson set up St Dunstan’s, which was established as a charity during the First World War and is now called Blind Veterans UK.

The plaque has been installed on the house in Marylebone, London, where he lived with his wife and some of the blinded servicemen supported by the charity.

Sir Arthur Pearson (Blind Veterans UK)

Pearson, who died in 1921, made his fortune as a magazine and newspaper magnate but focused on campaigning for the blind after he was told that he would lose his sight.

More than 35,000 ex-servicemen and women have benefited from the assistance of Blind Veterans UK.

Among those at the unveiling was Peter Price, who lost his sight and has gone on to become a successful blind archer.

Peter Price at the unveiling (English Heritage UK)

His grandfather lost an eye during the First World War and was also supported by the charity.

English Heritage’s chairman of the blue plaques panel Ronald Hutton said: “Arthur Pearson was a tireless advocate for blind people, particularly those blinded in the service of their country and we are delighted to celebrate his legacy… where he lived for a number of years, at a house once listed in the street directory as Pearson’s Hostel for Blind Officers.”