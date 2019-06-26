Dog The Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman dies aged 51

American reality TV personality Beth Chapman, wife of US star Dog The Bounty Hunter, has died aged 51.

Her husband confirmed the news by tweeting that she had “hiked the stairway to heaven”.

Chapman was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017 after visiting the doctor about a persistent cough.

It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side. — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 26, 2019

She was declared cancer-free after having a tumour removed but was later diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

On Friday last week she was admitted to hospital in Honolulu, Hawaii, after struggling to breathe before fainting.

She was placed in a coma so she could be treated without pain.

You all know how she is about HER NAILS !! pic.twitter.com/w8iWMYrWZd — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 25, 2019

Advertising

In a message posted to Twitter on Wednesday, Duane Chapman said: “It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain.

“Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

And on Tuesday he asked for well-wishers to pray for her, posting an image of her hand as she lay in a hospital bed.

90% of what you’re hearing is fake news. I don’t mean to be nasty but some are filling in the blanks. @wgnamerica will be releasing an accurate update soon. Please keep prayers coming! — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 25, 2019

Advertising

Dog The Bounty Hunter aired on US TV network A&E from 2004 until 2012 when it was cancelled.

It followed the Chapmans as they travelled the states of Colorado and Hawaii working as bounty hunters.

The Chapmans, who live in Honolulu, later starred in other similar reality shows, including Country Music Television’s Dog & Beth: On The Hunt.