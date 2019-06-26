Curtis puts Tommy’s mind at ease after game prompts Molly-Mae’s fury

Curtis Pritchard has stepped in to resolve Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague’s relationship troubles ahead of tomorrow night’s dumping.

The pair found themselves doubting their connection on Love Island after the results of a game revealed the public thought Molly-Mae was faking her attraction to the professional boxer.

Wednesday’s episode saw the group play the game Online Buzz, where they had to fill in the blanks on tweets viewers had written about the show.

Will Tommy and Lucie's friendship ever be the same?! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ImbzkSkjez — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 26, 2019

One tweet read: “Nah BLANK deserves more than BLANK she doesn’t like him, she likes 50k”

Tom Walker correctly guessed this refers to Tommy and Molly-Mae, causing Molly-Mae to erupt in anger.

The game later prompted Tommy to question if she was really genuine, asking Danny Williams and Anton Danyluk: “You don’t think she’s playing a game do you?”

Lucie Donlan worsened the situation by telling the other girls she refused to rule out coupling up with Tommy.

But in the evening Curtis stepped in to resolve the situation, pulling Molly-Mae aside for a chat.

He urged her to be honest, saying: “I have no doubts whatsoever but then I have heard a couple of things so I thought I’d ask you…

“Tommy truly really likes you. Tommy really does. So now I’m just going to be talking as a friend of Tommy’s.

“If anything is ever going to happen please just be truthful with him because he will be able to live with that, just don’t go behind his back.”

Me making new best friends on a night out. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ar9SKE0T0x — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 26, 2019

And satisfied by her response, he went to Tommy to report the news.

He said: “I grilled her. I’m not going to lie. I think she’s going to be really upset with me. Everything she said, everything was really positive. Everything was really good.”

Tommy asked: “What did you ask her? What have you heard?”

He replied: “I’m not going to tell you everything I asked her… because I don’t want to. Because it’s unfair and it’s not needed. But just know that everything is really good.

“So you can smile, so you can relax and breathe.”

Curtis and Tommy’s blossoming friendship has made them a fan favourite and the pair even shared a kiss on Tuesday’s episode.

Tomorrow night will see one couple dumped from the show.

Love Island, hosted by Caroline Flack, continues on ITV2 at 9pm.