Meryl Streep, James Corden and Ariana Grande to star in film of The Prom musical

Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman and Ariana Grande will reportedly all star in an adaptation of musical The Prom.

American Horror Story and Glee creator Ryan Murphy confirmed in April that he will direct and produce the film for Netflix as part of his lucrative deal with the streaming service.

Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina, Girls actor Andrew Rannells and comedian Keegan-Michael Key will also play key roles, according to industry website Deadline.

Streep will reportedly play Dee Dee Allen, a two-time Tony winner who teams with Barry Glickman (Corden) in a flop musical about Eleanor Roosevelt.

After career-ending reviews, they decide – along with Kidman as Angie Dickinson and Rannells as Trent Oliver – to champion a cause to rehabilitate their careers.

They find one in Emma, a high school senior in Indiana who is not allowed to take her girlfriend to the prom.

Grande will star as Alyssa, a popular daughter of the head of the PTA.

Advertising

Awkwafina will play the group’s publicist Ms Sheldon, and Key will play Streep’s love interest and Emma’s ally, Principal Hawkins, Deadline reported.

Murphy has already announced three series for Netflix, The Politicians, Ratched and Hollywood, with two yet-to-be-announced documentaries and a film adaptation of The Boys In The Band also in the works.

Announcing The Prom movie on Instagram in April, Murphy wrote: “THE PROM is one of the most uplifting, heartfelt and special musicals I have ever seen on Broadway.

“It’s truly an original that celebrates the underdog and says in a loving spectacular way that LGBTQ rights are human rights.

Advertising

“I feel a special connection to it because it’s set in Indiana, and that’s where I grew up, too.

“I’m thrilled to announce I’m turning it into a MOVIE EVENT for Netflix, and I’m bringing producers @billdamaschke and @dori.berinsteinand the amazing creative team with me — Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw, Tony Award winner Bob Martin, Tony award nominee @sklarbar73 and Tony Award nominee @Chadbeg.

“See it first at the Longacre Theatre. It has a musical score that will leave you singing for days, a hilarious and moving book and some of the most showstopping direction, choreography and performances I’ve ever seen on Broadway.”