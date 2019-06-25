Matt Cardle says Meghan Markle messages were ‘absolutely nothing’

Singer Matt Cardle has dismissed online messages he reportedly swapped with the Duchess of Sussex before she met and married Harry as “nothing”.

The 2010 X Factor winner and former Suits actress Meghan Markle were said to have been in touch previously online.

Appearing on ITV’s Lorraine, Cardle said: “It was so little then, and if not nothing, it’s nothing now.”

Insisting it was “absolutely nothing” he added: “It’s just funny what can be made of nothing nowadays.”

The singer will next be seen in Jesus Christ Superstar at the Barbican, playing the role of (Pontius) Pilate.

He said: “It’s a huge thing for me, it’s the total opposite of me.

“You know, anything I’ve done on stage before I could find a little bit of me inside, but with Pilate I think he really is quite the opposite of me, so it’s something to get my teeth into for sure.”

Advertising

The 36-year-old, who has a longtime girlfriend (Amber Hernaman), also joked that the talented cast of Jesus Chris Superstar had shown up his vocal talents.

He said: “To get to work with this team, the creative team, just to see how they’re working, any time I’ve done a show before I’ve joined in halfway through, so I’ve never seen a rehearsal.

“I’m on for three scenes, so there’s a lot of time I spend in the rehearsal studio watching what is going on, and watching everyone do their thing, and it is just mesmerising.

“I actually thought I was all right at singing before I joined this cast, turns out I’m pretty average.”

Cardle is no stranger to theatre, having appeared in Strictly Ballroom The Musical and starred in Memphis The Musical.