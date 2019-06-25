LeBron James ‘truly grateful and beyond blessed’ to be shooting Space Jam 2

Basketball star LeBron James has shared his excitement at filming the second instalment of Space Jam.

The original movie starred Danny DeVito (who voiced the main antagonist), basketball star Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes characters including Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck.

Man this really just hit me! I’m really shooting Space Jam 2!! This is so surreal and doesn’t even make sense to me! Where I come from man and what I saw growing up this doesn’t add up to me! ??‍♂️! I’m truly grateful and beyond blessed. This is CRAZINESS. ? ? ? ??? — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 25, 2019

James tweeted: “Man this really just hit me! I’m really shooting Space Jam 2!! This is so surreal and doesn’t even make sense to me! Where I come from man and what I saw growing up this doesn’t add up to me! I’m truly grateful and beyond blessed. This is CRAZINESS”.

The sports star is also listed as an executive producer on Space Jam 2 by film website IMDB, which says the moviee is due for release in 2021.

SpringHill Entertainment, which is James’s production company, shared a photograph on its Instagram account in September 2018 showing lockers featuring four names.

They included Bugs Bunny, listed as “1, Point Guard” and L James “23, Small Forward”. They also listed the forthcoming film’s director, Terence Nance, and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, who is listed as a producer on Space Jam 2.

Advertising

James, a three-time NBA winner and four-time league MVP, is regarded by many fans as the greatest player of his generation.

Known as “The King”, he skipped the traditional college route to professional basketball and went straight from high school as a number-one draft pick, selected by his home club, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He initially left the Cavs and won two titles with the Miami Heat before returning to Cleveland to win the 2016 NBA.

He joined the LA Lakers in the summer of 2018.