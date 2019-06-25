Kim Kardashian West shares new pictures from White House visit

Kim Kardashian West has shared new pictures from her visit to the White House as she continues her campaign for criminal justice reform.

The reality TV star and trainee lawyer gave a speech in Washington DC earlier this month to announce a ride-share initiative for ex-prisoners.

Kardashian West, 38, posted photographs from the visit on Instagram on Monday.

Wearing an emerald green suit, mother-of-four Kardashian West was pictured walking through the grounds of the White House, standing at a podium delivering a speech next to President Donald Trump and sitting next to his daughter and presidential adviser Ivanka Trump.

In the final snap she is seen reclining on a table alongside the lawyers she has been working with, Erin Haney and Jessica Jackson.

Writing alongside the pictures, Kardashian West, who is married to the rapper Kanye West, said “more needs to be done” to help people coming out of prison.

She called on businesses to get in touch to help, writing: “At the moment we have a particular need for cell phones and minutes so that these people can communicate with potential employers and with their loved ones.”

During Kardashian West’s June 13 White House appearance, Mr Trump praised her work on justice reform after she worked towards the First Step Act being signed into US law.

The bill aims to help former prisoners avoid re-offending and get employment. Kardashian West has said she hopes to take the California bar exam in 2022.