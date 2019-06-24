Yewande Biala dumped from Love Island villa

Love Island’s Yewande Biala predicted that the budding romance between Danny Williams and Arabella Chi was “not going to work”, as she became the latest contestant to be dumped from the villa.

The scientist was sent packing from the ITV2 show during Monday’s recoupling, when Danny chose to move on with “bombshell” Arabella.

Yewande had been coupled with Danny, but he made no secret of the fact that he had a connection with newcomer Arabella and wanted to get to know her better.

Speaking after her exit, Yewande said: “I hate it when a bombshell comes in saying, ‘I want to get to know everyone’, because that is a lie.

“You know who you’re going for. She knew she wanted Danny.

“I feel like if he does get to know her, it’s not going to work.

“There are so many factors – they’re so different, and the age gap. You have to be realistic. He’s just starting his life – he’s only 21.

“They are in two different phases of their lives. In the villa, it’s very easy to forget.”

Yewande said her stay in the villa had been “a rollercoaster of emotions, up and down”.

“I learnt so much about myself,” she said.

“I made amazing friends and I wouldn’t change anything.

“The biggest thing I learnt about myself was that I can open up romantically and I can show a little bit of affection, which is something I struggled with in the past.”

?FIRST LOOK? Maura is furious with Tom after last night’s antics, and with a dumping on the cards the girls are feeling the heat. Danny faces a tough decision as one Islander gets sent home, tonight at 9pm. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/AvJBnKgbOZ — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 24, 2019

She said she would happily return to the programme, which is hosted by Caroline Flack.

“Given the chance, 100% I would go back,” she said.

“I feel like I haven’t finished my journey.

“It came to an end quite abruptly.

“I would love the chance to find someone that I feel is genuine.”

Yewande said she thought a couple of people in the villa were “playing a game” and not there for the right reasons.

“I’d probably say there are only two genuine couples. Michael and Amber and Curtis and Amy,” she said.

The other couples after the shake-up were Tommy and Molly-Mae, Curtis and Amy, Michael and Amber, Tom and Maura, Jordan and Anna and Anton and Lucie.

Yewande appears on Love Island: Aftersun on Sunday June 30 at 10pm on ITV2.