Phillip Schofield will take Amanda Holden claims ‘on the chin’

Phillip Schofield has said he hopes people “know him better” following claims made about him at the weekend.

The TV stalwart was responding to comments from an unnamed former daytime TV executive who said Schofield was allegedly responsible for Amanda Holden “losing out” on a co-presenting job on This Morning.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby host ITV’s This Morning (Ian West/PA)

A source told the Sun on Sunday that Holden had spoken to ITV after she believed Schofield had allegedly said she was “difficult to manage”.

The 57-year-old, who has been a fixture on This Morning since 2002, tweeted: “The end of another really sad weekend. When you try for 35 years to be the easiest, most fun person to work with and you read such hurtful and wildly untrue stories from nameless ‘sources’. Obviously I’ll take it on the chin. I just hope you know me better.”

Presenter Rochelle Humes stood in for Holly Willoughby while she was presenting I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! in Australia.

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional James Jordan, who took part in Dancing On Ice which Schofield hosted, was among those who jumped to his defence on social media.

He tweeted: “It was an absolute pleasure to work with you on DOI … very supportive and caring person and yes funny, just not as funny as me. You’re a top man.”

Broadcaster ITV said the presenter line-ups on This Morning “change regularly and final decisions on these line-ups are made by producers and not the presenters”.

They added: “Phillip Schofield is a much-loved broadcaster and part of the ITV family. He is a consummate professional and held in high regard at ITV.”

Amanda Holden’s representative has been contacted for comment.