Liam Gallagher: I’d crack a politician round the head if I saw drug-taking

Liam Gallagher has said he would hit a politician “round the head” if he saw one taking drugs.

The former Oasis rocker recently said he would be a good candidate for Downing Street because has “dabbled in drugs”, after a number of politicians confessed to prior drug use.

Conservative MPs Michael Gove and Andrea Leadsom, who were both in the party’s leadership race, recently admitted to taking drugs years ago.

Gallagher told BBC Breakfast: “If I did see a politician taking drugs he’d get a crack round the head. (I’d say) ‘What are you doing you doughnut?’

“They’re meant to be running the country, aren’t they?”

Asked if he has ever seen a politician taking drugs, the music star said: “No, I don’t hang about with politicians, and I don’t hang out with celebrities who hang out with politicians or these fake rock and roll stars that hang out with politicians.

“I just hang out with my Mrs and my kids and my mates. I don’t knock about in that vibe.”

Gallagher tweeted last week: “My name is liam Gallagher I have 4 beautiful children I have dabbled in drugs over the years I’ve had many number 1s now send me the keys to no10 I’ll sort this pile of shit out WHY ME? WHY NOT.”

The singer-songwriter, 46, also said he does not think the Tories should have another chance to run the country, because it should be “three strikes and you’re out”.

He said: “We’ve already had two that no-one’s really voted for.

“Get the other party in or whoever’s next, not just Labour – the Green Party or whoever else it is.”

Gallagher said he does not know much about Brexit, and that his main concern is the spate of knife crime in London.

He said: “Every time you wake up in the morning some 16-year-old kid is being knifed to death, and I’ve got kids that are that age, out and about, going and doing their thing, living and being young.

“That freaks me right out.”

Gallagher also told the BBC Breakfast that he is not watching Love Island this year after previously revealing himself to be a fan of the reality series.

He said: “I fell into it last year but I haven’t watched a bit this year, which is good.

“It’s like not doing drugs. You wake up in the morning going, ‘Did I watch Love Island?’ and go, ‘No, I didn’t, yes!”