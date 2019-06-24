Late rapper Nipsey Hussle remembered at BET Awards

Nipsey Hussle’s family accepted a posthumous humanitarian award on his behalf at the Black Entertainment (BET) Awards.

The Grammy-nominated hip-hop star, 33, was shot and killed outside his clothing store in Los Angeles in March, sparking an outpouring of grief from across the entertainment industry.

At the annual awards show on Sunday, held in the same city were Hussle died, his partner Lauren London was joined on stage by family members to accept the humanitarian award in recognition of his “commitment to social change”.

Nipsey Hussle’s partner Lauren London and son Kross appeared on stage at the BET Awards (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

London thanked fans for their “love and support” before Hussle’s mother spoke about the day he was killed.

Hussle’s friend and fellow rapper TI introduced the tributes, praising his community work and hailing him a “revolutionary”.

He said: “There will never be another Nipsey Hussle. He was a revolutionary. His emphasis on the power of equity and ownership of our art led the charge of independence and created a blueprint for other kinds of artists today to follow.

“He inspired people across the world while never abandoning the community and culture that raised him. It’s been nearly three months since we lost Nip and many are still discovering how legendary he really was.”

Advertising

DJ Khaled, left, and John Legend performed during a tribute to Hussle (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

English singer-songwriter Marsha Ambrosius began a musical tribute to Hussle, singing their collaboration Real Big, before rapper YG performed his single with Hussle, Last Time That I Checc’d.

John Legend and DJ Khaled then delivered an emotional rendition of Higher, the single which featured all three men.

Hussle, real name Ermias Asghedom, was shot and killed on March 31. A man has been charged with his murder.

At the Grammy Awards in February, Hussle’s Victory Lap was nominated for best rap album, losing out to Cardi B’s Invasion Of Privacy.