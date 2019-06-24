Edinburgh Art Festival programme announced

The Edinburgh Art Festival programme for 2019 has been announced.

Work from artists including Adrian Wiszniewski and Bernie Reid will feature among hundreds of events between July 25 and August 25.

Scottish artist Wiszniewski will have his large-scale painting Lake Tekapo presented by the Parish Church of St Cuthbert, while Reid’s event, called I am gang, displays a series of new paintings, sculptures and prints at Basic Mountain.

Canadian artists Janet Cardiff and George Bures Miller will speak at the keynote lecture.

A series of artist talks will see the likes of David Batchelor, Samson Young and Caroline Achaintre meet people and discuss their work on various walk-throughs.

Each Thursday evening during the festival, Art Late will take guests on a “culture crawl” with talks, workshops and one-off performances including from Hannah Tuulikki and James Richards.

Jupiter Artland’s annual festival of art, music and performances – Jupiter Rising – takes place on closing weekend with a unique performance by South African artist Mary Hurrell.

Edinburgh Art Festival was founded in 2004 and has grown to also offer family-focused tours of venues and walks and talks exploring historic sites in the city.