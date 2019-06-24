Cardi B wins album of the year at BET Awards

Cardi B said “the numbers don’t lie” after winning album of the year at the 2019 Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards.

The annual ceremony celebrates black entertainers in music, film, TV and sport and took place in downtown Los Angeles.

Rihanna, recently named the richest female musician in the world by Forbes magazine, was among the star-studded audience at the Microsoft Theatre.

Congrats to Invasion of Privacy for taking home Album of The Year! #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/7ES5stO1Cs — #BETAwards (@BETAwards) June 24, 2019

Cardi B, who led the way in nominations with seven, won the first big prize of the night for her Grammy-winning major-label debut, Invasion Of Privacy.

Taking to the stage, Cardi B thanked BET for the award, adding the “numbers don’t lie” about her album, which has been certified triple platinum in the US.

She added: “I’m glad I made an album that your sister, your mother, your grandmother, like it”

Cardi B, 26, won album of the year ahead of Travis Scott’s Astroworld, Meek Mill’s Championships, The Carters’ Everything Is Love and Ella Mai’s self-titled effort.

Actress Regina Hall was on hosting duties at the 2019 BET Awards (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

She had earlier opened the show with a performance alongside her Migos star husband Offset, treating fans to a rendition of her single Press as well as the collaboration Clout.

Pop star Lizzo was another performer and received a standing ovation for her Bye Bitch single.

Actress Regina Hall was host for the evening at the BET Awards, where Drake followed Cardi B in nominations, with five.

His UK number one hit Nice For What up for video of the year.

Late rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was shot and killed earlier this year, scored a nomination for best male hip-hop artist.

Cardi B’s Invasion Of Privacy won the best rap album Grammy Award in February, beating out Hussle’s major-label debut as well as albums from Scott, Pusha T and the late Mac Miller.