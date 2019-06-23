Menu

Susan Boyle wants to become a foster mother

The singer said she loves being with children.

Susan Boyle on stage

Susan Boyle has said not having children is her “biggest regret” and that she would like to become a foster mother.

The Scottish singer, 58, told The Sun’s Dan Wootton on his podcast: “When things quieten down a bit I would like to maybe get into fostering.

“I’m 58 so I’ve got something to bring my family home to.

“I’ve a lovely house, why not share it?”

Boyle – who found fame on Britain’s Got Talent in 2009 – said there were a couple of children in her life “who think the world of me”.

“I love kids,” she said.

“I never had any of my own, that’s my biggest regret, but I love kids.

“They’re good fun to be with.”

