Sarah Michelle Gellar shares Cruel Intentions kiss pic on Selma Blair’s birthday

Showbiz | Published:

The actresses co-starred in the film in 1999.

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar wished Selma Blair a happy birthday by sharing a throwback photo of them leaning in for a kiss in their film Cruel Intentions.

The pair shared the screen in the 1999 film.

Marking Blair’s 47th birthday on Sunday, Gellar said on Instagram: “I may not be able to spend your birthday with you, but that won’t stop me from sending kisses.

“Happy Birthday @selmablair.”

Blair’s own birthday post focused on her admiration for Killing Eve baddie Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who penned the first series of the drama.

She shared a shot of Comer in character as the killer, writing: “And I am in love with #villanelle.

“It’s my birthday. I’m allowed.

“@jodiemcomer you really killed it. thanks for the binge.”

“#phoebewallerbridge I know what my birthday wishes will be for many years to come.

“Congratulations on your brain. And beauty.”

