New star of The Crown believes fans will love third series

A new star of The Crown is confident fans will love the next series of the hit drama just as much as the first two.

Erin Doherty, who plays Princess Anne, is part of a new cast in the third series of the Netflix exploration of the Royal Family.

The actress admitted she “binged” on the existing episodes of the show, and said the next instalment – when she makes her debut – is just as good.

Oscar-winner Olivia Colman takes over the role of the Queen from Claire Foy in the third season of the drama.

Tobias Menzies will appear as the Duke Of Edinburgh, previously played by Matt Smith, while Helena Bonham Carter will be Princess Margaret.

Asked if she was worried about how the new stars will be received by fans, Doherty said: “No. It’s on point. It’s amazing.”

She said the show is “knocking it out of the park”, adding: “It’s spectacular.”

Doherty said: “Watch it. Just get your eyes on it, because you’re going to fall in love.

“These people are amazing. It’s just a knock-out.”

The actress said she believes the new season will be out in the autumn.

Doherty was speaking ahead of The Old Vic’s annual fundraiser at The Brewery in east London on Sunday night.