Love Island’s Yewande takes the high road in love triangle

Love Islander Yewande Biala took the high road in her love triangle with Danny Williams and Arabella Chi, telling Danny he could get to know them both.

The scientist had been growing close to Danny and was initially upset when he turned his attention to newcomer Arabella, even debating leaving the ITV2 villa.

But in Sunday night’s instalment Yewande decided to let Danny choose who he got on better with.

“I just realised I still do really like you,” she told him.

“And I’m not in a position to tell you whether or not you need or want to get to know anyone else.

“If you have a better connection with her then you have a better connection with her.”

Danny apologised for hurting Yewande and admitted he was “pleasantly surprised” with how well she had reacted.

Advertising

However, while she was calm when she spoke to Danny, Yewande did let off some steam later in the Beach Hut.

She pointed out that Danny had initially assured her that his head wouldn’t be turned by someone else.

It was “stupid, naive and immature” of him to make such a promise, she said.

There was also trouble between Maura Higgins and Tom Walker, whose budding romance appears to have hit the rocks.

Advertising

The pair were due to spend the night in the Hideaway – a treat Maura won for beating the others in a challenge.

But as they were getting ready for their big night, Maura heard Tom talking to the other boys about whether “she was all mouth”.

Furious, she stormed off as Tom looked crestfallen and the other boys started to laugh.

The nation watching The Hideaway drama unravel in a matter of seconds:#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/KcHCQm88ZB — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 23, 2019

Love Island, hosted by Caroline Flack, continues on ITV2.