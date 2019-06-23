Fatboy Slim bringing ‘Wipe Here, Wipe Now’ toilet paper to Glastonbury

Glastonbury Festival stalwart Fatboy Slim has something unique on his packing list this year – hundreds of rolls of personalised toilet paper.

The musician, aka Norman Cook, will bring loo rolls with the slogan “Wipe Here, Wipe Now”, a reference to his 1998 hit Right Here, Right Now.

Each piece is either black with the words Fatboy Slim in yellow, or yellow with the phrase “Wipe Here, Wipe Now” printed in large black capital letters.

The “O” of the “NOW” is made up of the Smiley face and cross bones symbol used as the unofficial logo for the DJ, who has played at the Somerset site since 1996.

This year, Glastonbury will host the premiere of Ibiza: The Silent Movie – a collaboration between Cook and music film director Julien Temple.

Cook said: “I’m doing three shows this year. The most exciting and important one for me is the world premiere of Ibiza: The Silent Movie.

“It’s a Julien Temple documentary about Ibiza but without any talking in it so the story is told by the music, which I was lucky enough to be musical director for.

“It’s been a labour of love for about three years. We’re premiering it in the Cineramageddon field on the Wednesday night and I’ll be DJing for a party afterwards.”

Cook, 55, will be attending Glastonbury as his art exhibition Smile High Club continues at the Underdogs Gallery in Lisbon.

The exhibition, featuring the work of 12 international artists, includes his extensive collection of memorabilia based on the Smiley symbol designed by Harvey Ball in 1963.

Smileys are featured in the trailer of Ibiza: The Silent Movie, which Cook describes as “probably the loudest silent movie ever made”.

His time at the festival, which Cook has dubbed “Fatboy Slim – World Tor of Glastonbury” will begin with the premiere of the film on Wednesday night.

He will be DJing at The Glade stage on Friday night, with his show “Fatboy Eats Everything” on the Arcadia stage on Saturday.

“Glastonbury is a town the size of Colchester, populated by a bunch of lunatics escaping from reality and escaping from convention,” Cook said.

“For four days we get to live a fantasy, utopian existence.”