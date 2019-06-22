Stacey Solomon relieved as she takes baby out for the first time in four weeks

Stacey Solomon has told of her joy at finally leaving the house after spending four weeks inside with her new baby son.

The Loose Women panellist, who welcomed son Rex with partner Joe Swash last month, went for a walk in the woods near her house with the baby strapped to her front following her admission of fears about stepping outside with him.

Solomon, 29, had said that she has “these weird thoughts that someone might see us all vulnerable, or that it might be too dirty outside, or that there might be some kind of airborne virus going around outside my front door”.

But the former X Factor star finally ventured out with Rex after her mother convinced her to go outside.

She posted a picture of herself smiling while holding Rex on Instagram and wrote: “We did it!!!! Yaaaay! Joe Joe left for a week away working this morning, then the boys went off to their daddy’s for the weekend.

“So my mummy came over and dragged me out for an evening stroll! I’m so glad she did.

“I love the woods. I forgot how good they smell. That was just the best.”

Advertising

She added: “Everyone was right, I am now thinking I can’t believe I didn’t do it sooner. But actually I’m so glad that we’ve been able to stay lost in our own world for the last 4 weeks and now I am excited to take Rex on adventures outside of our front room. Today the woods opposite our house, tomorrow who knows!”

She said that she still has not “managed to wear more than pyjamas though”.

The TV presenter also thanked her 1.8 million followers for their support on her previous post, saying that she had received “so many inspiring and kind, positive comments” in a message in her Instagram story.

In a post on Thursday, Solomon had told of her fears about taking Rex outside and that she was “totally aware of how crazy that sounds”, blaming her hormones for her worries about leaving the house.

Advertising

She had pledged to get out with him and to use an app to meet other mothers in the area.

Solomon has two sons, Zachary and Leighton, from previous relationships, and Swash, 37, has a son called Harry from a previous relationship.