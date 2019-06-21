Tensions rise on Love Island as Yewande is left enraged by rival Arabella

Yewande Biala was left incensed after a confrontation with rival Arabella Chi on Love Island.

Danny Williams was the subject of competing affections from the two contestants, which led to tension in the villa.

Following a chat initiated by model Arabella, the currently coupled Yewande launched into a furious tirade.

She took exception to accusations she was being “territorial” after showing affection by sitting on Danny while he was talking to her love rival.

After storming off from a heated conversation with Arabella, Yewande told others in the villa: “I am f****** fuming. I’m fuming. I am f****** livid.

“She said I was being territorial over him.

“I feel like the crazy in me is going to start coming out today. Because I know I’m a crazy bitch.”

Arabella and Yewande have officially smoothed things over… right? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/LNHDxqMSmR — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 21, 2019

Arabella had taken issue with the sudden affection shown by Yewande towards Danny since her arrival in the villa.

She told Yewande: “I was quite shocked by that behaviour.

“You literally just sat on him. It’s a little bit territorial. Is that really showing affection?”

Yewande was not the only contestant to vent her anger, as Amy Hart was left enraged by a challenge on the show.

Her partner Curtis Pritchard gave Arabella 10 out of 10 in a blind kissing competition, infuriating his partner Amy.

But the pair later solidified their relationship on a one-on-one date.