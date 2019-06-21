Netflix releases dark new trailer for Stranger Things season three

Netflix has released an action-packed new trailer for Stranger Things season three, hinting at a new monster threatening the town of Hawkins.

The sci-fi series will return next month, with stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo once again threatened by a mystery evil.

Season three is set in the summer of 1985 when a fairground has opened in the town, and a new trailer opens with an ominous voice warning: “You let us in and now you are going to have to let us stay.”

Most of the action in the teaser takes place in the fairground as well as the Upside Down, the alternate dimension where much of Stranger Things is set.

Both David Harbour, who plays Hawkins’ police chief, and Winona Ryder, who plays Schnapp’s mother, appear in season three.

New additions to the cast include British actor Cary Elwes, who portrays the town’s mayor, Jake Busey as a local reporter and Maya Hawke as a shopping mall employee.

The trailer ends with the cast cowering from an unseen creature.

Stranger Things season three will begin streaming on Netflix on July 4.