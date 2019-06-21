Love Island’s Amy irate as Curtis kisses Arabella and gives her 10 out of 10

Curtis Pritchard and Amy Hart’s blossoming relationship will be thrown into doubt when the professional dancer is drawn into a blindfolded kissing game.

Friday’s Love Island will see each of the girls challenged to kiss the boys one by one.

However, the boys will be unable to see them and will have to rate each kiss out of 10, with the girl with the highest score declared the winner.

?FIRST LOOK ? Yewande gears up to mark her territory when she spots Danny getting to know Arabella, but our new bombshell isn't ready to back down. Meanwhile, a kissing challenge lands Curtis in hot water…#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/khduz6pie5 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 21, 2019

Curtis, who recently asked Amy to be his “half girlfriend”, will rate her kiss as only seven out of 10.

But when Arabella Chi, the villa’s newest addition, steps up to kiss him, he is smitten and gives her a perfect score.

“Good connection. It was a 10,” he will say.

An angry Amy will later take to the Beach Hut, saying: “Curtis gave supermodel Arabella a 10 because it was a great connection. And he gave me a seven so that’s not cool.”

Curtis will be keen to quash the issue immediately.

But Amy will reply: “I scratched your neck like I always do, so you knew it was me. And then you gave me a seven and rated everyone else really high.”

Later, when the pair leave the villa on a date Curtis will try to make amends, telling her: “You are gorgeous. You are beautiful. You are a star.”

They will discuss their relationship and Amy will appear to forgive Curtis.

She will say: “We get each other. I think that’s why we work so well together. You make me feel like a princess.

“I’m not an affectionate person but in the short time we’ve known each other I’ve become more like that. Nobody else is half boyfriend and girlfriend. That is unique to us.”

Love Island, hosted by Caroline Flack, continues on ITV2.