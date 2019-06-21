Katherine Schwarzenegger wishes new husband Chris Pratt happy birthday

Katherine Schwarzenegger wished her new husband Chris Pratt a happy birthday with a loving post on Instagram.

The couple tied the knot earlier this month after about a year of dating, marrying at a ceremony in Montecito, California.

Jurassic World star Pratt celebrated his 40th birthday on Friday and Schwarzenegger, 29, marked the occasion by sharing a collage of pictures of the pair together.

They include the pair relaxing in a hot tub, playing golf and a selfie while wearing face masks.

Schwarzenegger, the daughter of Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger and broadcast journalist Maria Shriver, captioned the post: “Happy birthday to my darling angel face!

“So beyond blessed to laugh with you, love you, go on adventures with you, kiss you and live this magical life with you.

“You make life joy filled! I love you so much! Happy happy!”

Pratt and Schwarzenegger walked down the aisle on June 8, with the bride’s parents among the guests.

Avengers: Endgame star Pratt described the ceremony as “intimate, moving and emotional”.

He was previously married to the actress Anna Faris and the pair, who finalised their divorce last year, share a six-year-old son, Jack.