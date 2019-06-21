Geri Horner’s All Together Now ends after two series

BBC One show All Together Now – co-hosted by Geri Horner – has been axed following its second series.

The British music competition, with a £50,000 prize, was also fronted by comedian Rob Beckett.

Launched in 2018, it saw singers hoping to win over a huge judging panel called The 100.

What a moment. What a Final. What a winner! ? Huge congratulations to @shellyannmusic ? Lots of love to @Bernadettaaa & @southernflavor1 ❤ And a massive thank you to The ? @robbeckettcomic & @GeriHalliwell and to everyone who watched #AllTogetherNow 2019. We love you all! ? pic.twitter.com/dzNMixgyDY — All Together Now (@alltogethernow) April 13, 2019

A BBC spokeswoman said: “Whilst there are currently no plans for a further series of All Together Now, we would like to thank Rob and Geri and all members of The 100 for two fabulous series and an unforgettable celebrity special.

“The award-winning format has now sold in 13 countries and the BBC is delighted to have played a part in bringing this unique singing show to the wider TV world.

Oh WOW look at the speed that the 100 stand up! That is incredible. #AllTogetherNow pic.twitter.com/If2T99w2Ib — BBC One (@BBCOne) April 13, 2019

“We would like to thank the production team for all their hard work in launching such a successful format.”

Stars including Alison Hammond, Laurie Brett and Gemma Collins took part in a celebrity edition, while this year’s winner on the main show was Welsh singer Shellyann Evans.

Horner has just concluded the Spice Girls’ reunion tour, along with Mel B, Mel C and Emma Bunton.