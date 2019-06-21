Concealed camera found in women’s toilet at studio where James Bond is filmed

A concealed camera has been found in the women’s toilets at the studios where the next James Bond film is being made.

A spokeswoman for Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, Buckinghamshire, said the incident was being taken “very seriously”.

She said: “We take this issue very seriously. We have reported the incident to the police and are supporting them with their investigation.”

Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire (Steve Parsons/PA)

Filming for the 25th edition of the British spy franchise is currently under way at the famous studios west of London.

On Thursday the Prince of Wales visited the site and met Bond star Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes and director Cary Fukunaga.

Thames Valley Police has been contacted for comment.