Christian group calls on Netflix to cancel Amazon Prime show Good Omens

A Christian group launched a petition calling for Netflix to axe series Good Omens – not realising it was an Amazon Prime Video production.

Website Return To Order accused Good Omens, starring David Tennant as a demon and Michael Sheen as an angel, of “mocking God’s wisdom” and presenting “devils and Satanists as normal and even good”.

(from left to right) Adria Arjona, David Tennant and Michael Sheen, who star in Good Omens, alongside producer Rob Wilkins (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Its petition, which has so far attracted more than 20,000 signatures, asked people to tell “Netflix that we will not stand silent as they destroy the barriers of horror we still have for evil”.

Good Omens, based on the 1990 novel of the same name by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, is an Amazon Prime production.

Netflix’s official UK Twitter account mocked the petition, quoting a link to an online article about it and writing: “ok we promise not to make any more.”

ok we promise not to make any more https://t.co/TRPux36kcX — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) June 20, 2019

Amazon Prime’s Twitter got in on the act, referencing one of Netflix’s most popular original series and writing: “Hey @netflix, we’ll cancel Stranger Things if you cancel Good Omens.”

Hey @netflix, we'll cancel Stranger Things if you cancel Good Omens. ? https://t.co/EJPmi9rL7g — Amazon Prime Video US (@PrimeVideo) June 20, 2019

Gaiman also responded, writing: “This is so beautiful… Promise me you won’t tell them.”

This is so beautiful… Promise me you won't tell them? https://t.co/thYTOG7GBE — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) June 19, 2019

Return To Order has since realised its mistake, correcting the text on its petition.

A message above the petition now reads: “Due to an oversight by Return To Order staff, this petition originally listed Netflix as responsible for the offensive series Good Omens.

“Amazon Video released the series on May 31. We regret the mistake, and the protests will be delivered to Amazon when the campaign is complete.”

Good Omens is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.