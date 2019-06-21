Bruce Springsteen thrashes Madonna in race to number one

Bruce Springsteen has topped the chart with his new album Western Stars, beating main rival Madonna.

In the battle of the American music stars, Springsteen’s 19th record finished 25,000 combined sales ahead of Madonna’s Madame X, the Official Charts Company said.

Western Stars has become the fastest-selling album in physical sales in 2019 so far, having shifted more than 45,400 copies on vinyl and CD.

Madame ❌ is everywhere……………My new album is out now – listen here https://t.co/cwDiAKmsiv pic.twitter.com/N9u4mVTZ7Q — Madonna (@Madonna) June 14, 2019

The album, Springsteen’s first collection of new material since 2012, is his 11th UK number one.

Madonna’s new album has settled for the number two spot this week.

This week’s number three is Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, which has been dethroned after four weeks at the top.

Bastille are new in at number four with their third album Doom Days and an anniversary reissue of Joy Division’s Unknown Pleasures is new in at number five.

The album only previously peaked at number 71 following the death of lead singer Ian Curtis in 1980.

Ed Sheeran’s stay at the top of the singles chart with Justin Bieber continues (Ian West/PA)

Other new entries to the top 40 this week include Kate Tempest’s The Book Of Traps And Lessons at number 30, and The LaFontaines at number three with Junior.

Over on the singles chart, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber have landed a sixth week at number one with I Don’t Care.

Stormzy is back up two places to number two with Vossi Bop, while Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy has also rebounded two places to number three.

Capaldi’s Hold Me While You Wait is at number four and Taylor Swift’s new single You Need To Calm Down is this week’s highest new entry at number five.