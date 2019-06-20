Ruth Langsford ‘heartbroken’ after death of sister

Ruth Langsford has said she is “heartbroken” following the death of her sister after a long illness.

The TV presenter posted a picture of herself with her sister Julia on social media, showing them sitting in front of a field and smiling, with their arms around each other.

Langsford wrote: “My lovely Sis Julia has sadly died after a very long illness. My heart is completely broken.

— Ruth Langsford (@RuthieeL) June 20, 2019

“She was the kindest and most gentle soul and I will miss her forever.”

She added: “As I am sure you will appreciate I need to take time to grieve with my family. Thank you for your understanding.”

Many of Langsford’s colleagues and friends shared their condolences, including TV star Kate Thornton, who wrote on Instagram: “Oh Ruth, I’m so sorry to hear that. Thoughts are with you and sending all my love x.”

Gemma Atkinson, who appeared on Strictly Come Dancing alongside Langsford in 2017, tweeted: “I’m so sorry Ruth. Sending lots of love to you all.”

TV presenter Melanie Sykes posted: “Oh Ruth I’m so sorry x sending you so much love.”

Langsford, 59, regularly hosts ITV’s This Morning alongside husband Eamonn Holmes on Fridays, and she is an anchor on lunchtime programme Loose Women.