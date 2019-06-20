Royal family keeps close ties with James Bond franchise

Like Aston Martin and Martini, the royal family has become synonymous with the general public’s idea of James Bond.

The fictional British spy has served Queen and country in 24 films across more than half a century, and is about to embark on another adventure.

The Prince of Wales’ visit to Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire on Thursday – where latest instalment Bond 25 is being filmed – saw two British institutions meet once again.

Here the Press Association runs down their shared recent history.

Harry meets military service personnel at the premiere of Quantum Of Solace (Darren Fletcher/PA)

The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex attend the premiere of Quantum Of Solace

William and Harry spoke with the cast and crew of the much maligned 22nd Bond film in 2008.

The event, at the Odeon in Leicester Square, saw the pair speak with Bond actor Daniel Craig and French-Ukrainian actress and Bond girl Olga Kurylenko.

Advertising

The brothers used the event to help support two charities, the Royal British Legion and Help for Heroes.

The Queen lands her first acting role at the 2012 London Olympics

Danny Boyle enlisted the Queen for a Bond spoof during the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics, where he was artistic director.

Her appearance in pre-recorded footage alongside Craig showed the pair appearing to skydive into the stadium.

Advertising

A Buckingham Palace spokesman later said the Queen was “very happy” to take part and had been “delighted to be asked to be involved in something so exceptional”.

Charles and Camilla at the premiere of Skyfall (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall attend the premiere of Skyfall

Charles and Camilla were among a parade of stars to attend the world premiere of Skyfall, the 23rd Bond film, at the Royal Albert Hall in London later in 2012.

The royal guests were joined by Naomie Harris, Javier Bardem and Ben Whishaw, as well as Craig.

Charles, royal patron of the intelligence services, used the event to raise money for charities supporting former and serving members.

Money raised went to the three intelligence agencies: the Secret Intelligence Service, the Security Service and Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ).

007’s preferred shirt-maker is also favoured by Charles

Sean Connery famously sported shirts and ties from Turnbull and Asser, which holds a Royal Warrant to the Prince of Wales for shirt-making.

Founded in 1885, the bespoke shirt-maker on Jermyn Street, St James’, has dressed the likes of Winston Churchill, Ronald Reagan and of course Charles.

Its clothes have appeared in films including Dr No, The World Is Not Enough and Casino Royale.