Ringo Starr backs clean water campaign at Glastonbury

Ringo Starr is backing a Glastonbury festival campaign for clean water.

The Beatles drummer is supporting an initiative for WaterAid at the Worthy Farm event.

Starr has designed a badge along with other artists which will be available to festival-goers.

The design created by Ringo Starr (WaterAid)

Badges will be handed out at WaterAid kiosks at the festival as part of a campaign for safe drinking water.

The Cure frontman Robert Smith and Norwegian singer Sigrid have also joined the Access Denied campaign and designed their own badges.

Starr’s creation features a flowing stream with the words “peace, love, water”.

He said: “Glastonbury festival is a special chance to come together to enjoy music and the arts, to celebrate peace and love whilst helping make a difference to the lives of others.

Robert Smith of The Cure has designed his own badge (WaterAid)

“As a supporter of WaterAid, I’m proud to support their Access Denied campaign because I believe everyone should have clean water, whoever they are or wherever they live.

“It’s a basic human need. So head over to WaterAid’s water kiosks at the festival to pick up my exclusive badge to show your support for the charity’s to help change lives for good. Peace and love to you all”.

Smith added: “Without water there wouldn’t be life.

“Everyone should have this basic human right, but millions have their access denied because of who they are or where they live.”

Singer-songwriter Neneh Cherry and visual artist David Shrigley have also created designs for the campaign.

All badges will be free to revellers from WaterAid’s 37 kiosks run by the charity’s volunteers at Worthy Farm.

The designs are part of a campaign calling for everyone everywhere to have access to clean water and hygienic toilets.

On the back of each badge will be a link to a WaterAid prize draw, with the chance to win tickets to Glastonbury in 2020.