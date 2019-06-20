Paul McCartney gave me advice on piano chords, but I can’t play – Stormzy

Stormzy has said Sir Paul McCartney kindly taught him how to use chords on a piano – without telling the Beatles star he is unable to play the instrument.

The grime artist said he asked the veteran musician for advice because he is “working all the time on being respected as a songwriter”.

Stormzy told The Graham Norton Show: “He led me to a piano and started telling me how to use chords.

Sir Paul McCartney gave songwriting advice to Stormzy (Ian West/PA)

“It was an incredible experience, but I left it too late to tell him I can’t play the piano!”

The 25-year-old British rapper, who will headline the Glastonbury Festival later this month, said it is “the honour of a lifetime”.

He added: “It’s incredible and I am really going to mash it up.”

The music star performed his new single, Crown, on the chat show, the second single from his forthcoming second album and the follow-up to his number one single Vossi Bop.

Stormzy was joined on the programme by Tom Hanks, Gwyneth Paltrow, Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal.

The Graham Norton Show is on BBC One on Friday June 21 at 10.35pm.