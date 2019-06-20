Love Island pays tribute to Sophie Gradon on anniversary of her death

Love Island bosses have paid tribute to Sophie Gradon on the anniversary of her death.

The former contestant, who appeared on the 2016 series of the dating show, was found hanged at her home in Ponteland, Northumberland, last year.

An inquest later heard she had taken her own life after consuming alcohol and cocaine.

The official Love Island Instagram page shared a picture of Gradon captioned: “In loving memory of Sophie Gradon (1985-2018), missed but never forgotten.”

Malin Andersson, who appeared in the same series as Gradon, also shared a tribute, writing on her Instagram story: “RIP my beautiful soul. Love you and miss you so much.”

Gradon’s boyfriend, Aaron Armstrong, was discovered hanging three weeks after he found her body, having also taken cocaine and alcohol.

The deaths of Gradon and Mike Thalassitis, who appeared on Love Island in 2017, have led to increased scrutiny on ITV over the reality show’s aftercare.

Mike Thalassitis (Ian West/PA)

The broadcaster recently announced an enhanced duty of care process for participants on the show, including a minimum of eight therapy sessions.

The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee has launched an inquiry into reality TV following the deaths of Gradon, Thalassitis and The Jeremy Kyle Show participant Steve Dymond.

ITV axed The Jeremy Kyle Show in May.