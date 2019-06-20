Batman, Spike Lee and Julia Roberts among 2020 Hollywood Walk Of Fame inductees

Spike Lee, Chris Hemsworth and Julia Roberts are among the 2020 inductees of the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, it has been announced.

Two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali, the character of superhero Batman and Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer will also be honoured, the Hollywood Chamber Of Commerce said.

They will all be recognised in the category of motion pictures, while Married… With Children star Christina Applegate, Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Terry Crews and former Pop Idol judge Nigel Lythgoe will be inducted for television.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Lee is among the 2020 inductees into the Hollywood Walk Of Fame (Ian West/PA)

In the category of recording, Universal Music boss Sir Lucian Grainge, rock star Elvis Costello, singer Alicia Keys and rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson will have their names set in stone in the Hollywood landmark.

Selection committee chair Vin Di Bona said: “This year’s choices were particularly unique. We were able to recognise the talents of 35 artists who have already built a legacy here in Hollywood.

“Also, we were able to celebrate many new talented artists who’ve touched our hearts in film, television, radio and a variety of musical categories.”

Other 2020 inductees include Black Panther costume designer Ruth E Carter, actor Laurence Fishburne, Italian screenwriter Lina Wertmuller and English singer Billy Idol.

Advertising

US entertainer Andy Kaufman, played by Jim Carrey in the 1999 film Man On The Moon, will be inducted posthumously, as will blues singer-songwriter Muddy Waters.

The Hollywood Chamber Of Commerce, the body which oversees the Walk Of Fame, has not set a date for any of the ceremonies.

The first eight stars set in stone on Hollywood Boulevard were in 1958, and they included Birdman Of Alcatraz actor Burt Lancaster, silent film actress Olive Borden and British actor Ronald Colman.

According to the chamber of commerce, millions of tourists flock to the Walk Of Fame each year.