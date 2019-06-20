Avengers: Endgame and Lil Nas among Teen Choice Awards nominees

Rapper Lil Nas and Avengers: Endgame are among the nominees for the Teen Choice Awards.

Marvel’s superhero blockbuster earned nine nods in the film categories, including choice action movie, choice villain for Josh Brolin’s Thanos and choice actor for Robert Downey Jr, who plays Iron Man.

Guy Ritchie’s live-action adaption of Aladdin, starring Will Smith as Genie, earned five nominations, while Crazy Rich Asians and Aquaman each have four.

? It's finally time to make your voice heard — Wave 1 of #TeenChoice voting is open until June 25 at 9am PT! ?? Cast your vote by tweeting the category hashtag ➕ the name/handle of your choice — or vote on our official website: https://t.co/Vk0Ot1MPwe pic.twitter.com/qORmqFzseH — Teen Choice Awards (@TeenChoiceFOX) June 19, 2019

Lil Nas leads the way in the music categories.

The hip-hop star’s genre-crossing hit Old Town Road topped the charts on both sides of the Atlantic earlier this year and he is up for five awards, including male artist and breakthrough artist.

Old Town Road is also nominated for best song. Elsewhere in the music categories, Post Malone scored four nods while Taylor Swift, Khalid and Halsey earned three each.

Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and BLACKPINK also have multiple nominations.

For television, Riverdale, The Flash and Shadowhunters each have five nods.

Voting for the annual awards show is open until June 25 and the ceremony takes place in Los Angeles on August 11.