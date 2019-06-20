Advertising
Avengers: Endgame and Lil Nas among Teen Choice Awards nominees
The ceremony takes place in August.
Rapper Lil Nas and Avengers: Endgame are among the nominees for the Teen Choice Awards.
Marvel’s superhero blockbuster earned nine nods in the film categories, including choice action movie, choice villain for Josh Brolin’s Thanos and choice actor for Robert Downey Jr, who plays Iron Man.
Guy Ritchie’s live-action adaption of Aladdin, starring Will Smith as Genie, earned five nominations, while Crazy Rich Asians and Aquaman each have four.
Lil Nas leads the way in the music categories.
The hip-hop star’s genre-crossing hit Old Town Road topped the charts on both sides of the Atlantic earlier this year and he is up for five awards, including male artist and breakthrough artist.
Old Town Road is also nominated for best song. Elsewhere in the music categories, Post Malone scored four nods while Taylor Swift, Khalid and Halsey earned three each.
Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and BLACKPINK also have multiple nominations.
For television, Riverdale, The Flash and Shadowhunters each have five nods.
Voting for the annual awards show is open until June 25 and the ceremony takes place in Los Angeles on August 11.
