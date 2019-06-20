Abbey Clancy wows in white at Ascot after welcoming fourth child

Abbey Clancy wore head-to-toe white as she attended Ladies’ Day at Royal Ascot just two and a half weeks after giving birth.

Clancy and husband Peter Crouch became parents for the fourth time on June 3 with the arrival of their son.

Model and TV star Clancy, 33, opted for a fringed white skirt with asymmetric ruching on the side of the hip for the day out.

She teamed the garment with a white blouse with a neck tie and a large complementary hat.

(L-R) Laura Johnson, Glen Johnson, Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch during day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Footballer Crouch, 38, wore a top hat and tails for their day at the races, for which they were joined by former footballer Glen Johnson and his wife Laura.

Their appearance came after Crouch teased fans that he and his wife had named their newborn son Divock Samrat Crouch.

Crouch posted on Twitter welcoming the birth of his son a few days after his former team Liverpool’s triumph in the Champions League final.

He wrote: “Our beautiful baby boy was born Monday 3rd June mother and baby Divock Samrat Crouch are doing well.”

Divock Origi scored the final goal for the Reds in the cup clash in Madrid. Samrat is the name of an Indian restaurant in Liverpool.

Crouch then made it clear that his son’s name has not been decided as Clancy was not a fan of his Origi tribute.

He wrote: “Our boy is beautiful the name is still to be clarified unfortunately Abs not going for Divock Samrat.”

The couple are also parents to daughters Sophia Ruby, eight, and Liberty Rose, four, and one-year-old son Johnny.

Model and TV presenter Clancy married sports star in 2011 following a five-year relationship.

She rose to fame as runner-up in Britain’s Next Top Model and won the 2013 series of Strictly Come Dancing.