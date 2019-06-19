Metallica donate £40,000 to Manchester homeless charity

Heavy metal group Metallica made a substantial donation to a Manchester-based homeless charity after playing a sold-out concert at the city’s Etihad Stadium.

The group gifted more than £40,000 to Coffee4Craig, a street kitchen and food bank for the city’s homeless community.

An image tweeted by the band’s All Within My Hands foundation showed a picture of the group handing over the cheque following Tuesday’s gig.

Metallica perform on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury (Yui Mok/PA)

They wrote: “Thank you to all the fans attending #MetInManchester tonight for joining @metallica in supporting @coffee4craig, as they support vulnerable people in their community.”

In another tweet, Northern Quarter-based Coffee4Craig said it would use the money to fund itself for the next year.

The veteran US rockers, who have won multiple Grammys and sold tens of millions of records around the world, are known for their charitable work.

Thank you to all the fans attending #MetInManchester tonight for joining @Metallica in supporting @Coffee4Craig, as they support vulnerable people in their community. #MetallicaGivesBack #AWMH pic.twitter.com/HDnUUoozmX — All Within My Hands Foundation (@AWMHFoundation) June 18, 2019

Advertising

Last year they announced they were donating about £800,000 to 10 community colleges in the US to boost their career and technical education certificate programs.

Founded in 2017, the foundation aims to create sustainable communities, fight hunger and support local services.

Through it the band are donating money in every town or city they visit on their WorldWired Tour, which next month takes them to Europe.

The band’s current line-up includes singer-guitarist James Hetfield, drummer Lars Ulrich, lead guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo.