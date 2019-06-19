Metallica big winners at Kerrang! music awards

Metallica were the big winners at the Kerrang! music awards, where they were named best international act and best international live act.

The metal band made a pit stop at the ceremony on their way to their headlining show at Twickenham Stadium.

British thrash metal pioneers Motorhead were recognised with the Kerrang! inspiration award for a career spanning more than 40 years and 22 studio albums.

Motorhead frontman Lemmy, who died in 2015 (Yui Mok/PA)

It follows the death of guitarist Fast Eddie Clarke in 2018, the last surviving original member of the band.

Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page was presented with the icon award at the ceremony.

Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page (David Mirzoeff/PA)

Bring Me The Horizon took home the prize for best British act while Architects defeated Enter Shikari, Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes, Don Broco and Employed To Serve to take the best British live act gong for the second year running.

Swedish shock rockers Ghost won the best album award for their fourth record Prequelle as Fever 333 beat Slipknot, Rammstein, While She Sleeps and Frank Iero And The Future Violents to win best song for their single Burn It and Idles collected the award for best British breakthrough act.

Oli Sykes of Bring Me The Horizon (Lewis Stickley//PA)

The best international breakthrough gong was handed to California punk rock group SWMRS.

The ceremony also saw British rockers Skunk Anansie inducted into the Kerrang! Hall of Fame in celebration of the band’s 25th anniversary as one of the most confrontational, inspirational and successful bands of their generation.