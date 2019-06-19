Lucie Donlan struggles on Love Island after Joe Garratt axed

Lucie Donlan will admit she is struggling on Love Island in the wake of the departure of Joe Garratt.

The sandwich entrepreneur was dumped from the show on Tuesday’s episode after they were deemed to be one of the least compatible couples, leaving Lucie in tears.

In scenes that will air on Wednesday, the surfer will say: “I am finding it hard this morning.

Lucie and Joe share an emosh goodbye as he leaves the villa. ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/v0ujFENuYo — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 19, 2019

“The girls have been really lovely to me, they’ve been really nice. I don’t normally take girls’ advice but I’m actually going to give it a chance.”

The other female contestants rally around Lucie as she is left devastated by Joe’s axing.

Flight attendant Amy Hart tells her: “We’ve all had our differences but situations like this make you realise that we all need to stick together. We’re going to support you.”

Molly-Mae Hague adds: “We’re all going to be there for you. You’re not alone. You’re going to be fine.

“You’ve got all these girls here and they do have your best interests at heart.”

The romance between Joe and Lucie had come under scrutiny in recent days, with viewers complaining to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom about his alleged controlling behaviour.

Domestic abuse charity Women’s Aid also raised concerns.

After his departure, Joe’s friends wrote on Instagram: “We acknowledge Joe will come out to some warranted criticism. However, we deem the majority of it to be unfair and non representative of Joe’s true character.

“The producers have the ability to show someone in a particular light, choosing just 45 mins of footage from 24 hours to tell a certain narrative.”

The episode due to air on Wednesday will also see Amber Gill and Michael Griffiths venture out on their first date, while Anna Vakili and Jordan Hames will share their first kiss.

Love Island, hosted by Caroline Flack, continues on ITV2 at 9pm.