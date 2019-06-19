Lord Alan Sugar: I’ve only ever changed two or three nappies

Lord Alan Sugar has said that he only ever changed “two or three” nappies despite being a father-of-three.

The Apprentice star said he had not been a “modern father” and that he had left the job to his wife and later a nanny.

The 72-year-old business tycoon and entrepreneur also said he had not been present for the birth of his first son because he had been playing tennis.

Speaking to Piers Morgan on his Life Stories programme, Lord Sugar said: “I was not at the birth of Simon, the eldest.

“I was playing tennis. And I must admit I was not the modern day father.”

Asked how many nappies he had changed, he replied: “Maybe two or three.

“But by the time we were onto the third (child) not even Ann changed the nappies. We had help.”

Lord Sugar shares three children, Simon, Daniel and Louise, with his wife Ann.

During a combative exchange with Morgan, who he regular spars with on Twitter, Lord Sugar expressed regret over not being present during his children’s early years.

Asked whether he had any regrets over the amount of time he spent at work, he said: “Compared to the modern father? Yeah.

“I was out working and I wouldn’t get home until eight o’clock at night.

“The thing is that we are very normal people. We kept the children grounded and that’s why they are normal people.

“That’s an achievement. That’s bigger than making the hundreds of millions or whatever you want to talk about.”

Questioned over how much he is worth, he refused to reveal the total but said he could write a £150 million cheque.

Piers Morgan’s Life Stories airs on Saturday at 9.35pm on ITV.