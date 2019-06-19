Jennifer Aniston’s Murder Mystery breaks Netflix records

Jennifer Aniston’s comedy Murder Mystery enjoyed a record-breaking start on Netflix, the streaming service has announced.

The film, also starring Adam Sandler, features a married couple who get framed for the killing of a billionaire’s elderly uncle while on holiday in Europe.

It began streaming on June 14 and within three days had been watched from nearly 31 million accounts, Netflix said.

?ADAM SANDLER AND JENNIFER ANISTON BREAKING NEWS ALERT? 30,869,863 accounts watched Murder Mystery in its first 3 days – the biggest opening weekend ever for a Netflix Film. 13,374,914 accounts in the US and Canada, and 17,494,949 more worldwide. — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) June 18, 2019

That is the biggest opening weekend ever for a Netflix film, the streaming giant said.

The total figure was 30,869,863, which includes accounts from which at least 70% of the film has been watched, according to Netflix.

The company usually avoids giving precise viewing figures, but has pulled the curtain back on several films this year.

During its most recent earnings call, Netflix said Ben Affleck’s action movie Triple Frontier had been watched by more than 52 million accounts in its first four weeks on the service.

Its Fyre Festival documentary was watched by more than 20 million in its opening four weeks, while superhero series The Umbrella Academy attracted 45 million households in its first month, according to Netflix.