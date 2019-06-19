Fever 333’s Jason Butler: people integral to rock ‘n’ roll have been overlooked

Fever 333’s Jason Butler has said his group is focused on “offering a sense of representation”.

The US rocker said many individuals, “specifically women and people of colour”, who were important to the history of rock ‘n’ roll have been overlooked.

Asked at the Kerrang! Awards how the rock music genre can remain relevant, Butler said: “In any setting like this, people of colour, especially rock music, it’s not that common, it’s not very traditional, so really offering a sense of representation, which is what we focus on as a group all the time.

“More representation throughout.

“And understand that there are people that have been doing these things – women, trans, queer, gay, lesbian, black, white, brown, Asian – there have been so many people that have been looked over that actually helped build this thing that is rock ‘n’ roll, specifically women and people of colour have been so integral to rock music from the beginning, the very beginning.

“And for some odd reason we’ve allowed a very homogenised, patriarchal sort of view to seep its way into something that was supposed to be subversive in the first place.”

“That to me is bizarre,” added Butler.

“So we are just trying to offer representation and hope that other people can do the same or at least open your f****** eyes and see that it’s out there.”