Dame Julie Andrews to voice character in Netflix’s Bridgerton series

Dame Julie Andrews has joined the cast of Netflix’s upcoming series based on the popular Bridgerton novels.

The Sound Of Music star, 83, will voice Lady Whistledown in the series, which is from Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal creator Shonda Rhimes.

The books by author Julia Quinn follow the Bridgerton family and are set against the backdrop of high society during the Regency period in England.

Netflix tweeted: “The legendary Julie Andrews will voice Lady Whistledown – the mysterious, sharp-tongued gossip writer whose mix of social commentary and scathing insults drive the characters wild on @byshondaland’s upcoming series based on the beloved Bridgerton novels.”

Writer Quinn posted the message “LIFE. COMPLETE” on Facebook after the news was announced.

The eight-part series is currently untitled.